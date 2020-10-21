LEES,
Jeannette Laurel (Jan):
On Saturday, October 17, 2020, passed peacefully surrounded by her family, at McKenzie HealthCare, Geraldine. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Kirsty; Phil; and the late Karen. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Bruce and the late Mary; Glenice; Alan and Ruth; and Elizabeth Bolland. Cherished Nanny and Nanny Moonshine of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. Messages to c/- The Lees Family, 15 Maude Street, Temuka. As per Jan's request a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 21, 2020