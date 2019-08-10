SMITH,
Jeanette Ida (Jenny):
From Fairlie. Passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019, in her 83rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Alexander Ross Smith (Kimbell), loved mum of the late Wesley, Sharee and Owen (Calgary, Canada) and Janelle (Timaru), cherished Nana to Donovan and Chloe (Timaru), Adrianna and Jackson, Rebecca and Douglas, and Jennifer (Calgary, Canada) and Great Nana to Harlem, and Israel. A very special Aunt and Great Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Alison and the team at Moreh Home, for all their love and care of mum, especially over the past two weeks. A service for mum will be held at St Columba Church, Main Street, Fairlie, at 11am on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to Moreh Home may be left at the service. Messages to Janelle, 116 Sutton Road, RD 2, Timaru 7972.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 10, 2019