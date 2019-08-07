Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Jeanette Ida (Jenny):

From Fairlie. Passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019, in her 83rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Alexander Ross Smith (Kimbell), loved Mum to the late Wesley, Sharee and Owen (Calgary, Canada), and Janelle, cherished Nana to Donovan and Chloe, Adrianna and Jackson, Rebecca and Douglas, and Jennifer (Calgary, Canada), and Great-Nana to Harlem, and Israel. A very special aunt and great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Funeral details to follow later. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Mum's name to Moreh Home, Fairlie, or may be left at the service. Special thank you to Alison and the team at Moreh Home, for all their love and care of mum, especially over the past two weeks. Messages to Janelle, 116 Sutton Rd, RD2, Timaru 7972.







