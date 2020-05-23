WASHINGTON,
Jean Elizabeth (nee Mckenzie):
Passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her children, on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Margaret Wilson Rest Home; aged 92. Dearly adored wife of the late John. Precious mum to Roger (dec), Anne and Derek, Robert and Linda, Bruce and Sarina, and Jane and Wayne. Treasured nana of 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. According to Jean's wishes, a private cremation has been held. The family wish to acknowledge the management and staff at Margaret Wilson Rest Home for their exceptional love, care and compassion of our beautiful wee Jeanie.
"Sweet Dreams Wee Jeanie"
Messages to 466 Rosewill Valley Road, RD5, Timaru 7975.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 23, 2020