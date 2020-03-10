HASLAM, Jean Mary:
At Timaru Hospital on Sunday, March 8, 2020, aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late Reg, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Liz Delamere and Steve Coal, Mark, and Steve. Loved grandma of all her grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at the Timaru Hospital and the Croft Rest Home for their care of Jean. A service for Jean will be held at Salisbury Park Crematorium on Thursday, March 12, at 2.00pm. Messages c/o Mrs E Delamere, 11 Matai Street, Levin 5510, or Mr M Haslam, 30 Hoterini Street, Ohope, Whakatane 3121.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 10, 2020