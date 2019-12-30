DEMPSTER,
Jean (nee Young):
On December 20, 2019, in the loving care of The Home of St Barnabas, Dunedin; aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late John, loved and treasured Mum of Carol Dempster and John Crawford-Smith, and Pam and Greg Hall, loved and respected Nana of Liam, Myra, Dannielle and Andy, and Blair, a much loved eldest sister of Gwen, Lawrence, Alister, Margaret, Raymond, and the late Lucy, and David. Jean's family would like to thank the staff and residents of St Barnabas for the love and care they have shown to their Mum over the last 7 years. At Jean's request, a private family gathering has been held. Messages to 89 Walton Park Avenue, Fairfield, Dunedin 9018.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 30, 2019