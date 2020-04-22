COX, Jean Orr (nee Irvine):

Passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 at Opal Retirement Village, Gold Coast, aged 82 years old. Loved wife of the late Bill, Cherished sister of Vera and Tommy and niece of Uncle Tom (Scotland). Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Billy and Cheryll, Heather and Leon, Andrew and Suzanne and Michael and Anita. Adored Granny of her 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Corinthians 1 : 3-4

Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.

Messages to Jean's family can be posted to: Billy and Cheryll, 58 High St, Waimate.



