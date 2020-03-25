PEARCE,
Jean Scott (nee Main):
PEARCE,
Ken John:
Last Tuesday, March 17, was when we lost Mum in 2012, and five years and five days later Dad, on Sunday, March 22, 2017. Mum was in her 91st year, and Dad in his 95th year. We all miss you both very much, but our love continues in our hearts; John, Scott, Meghan, Hayden and Pilot; Andrew, Iana and Alexander and Victoria; Jan, Ron and Jackie; June, Damian and Sabrina; Ellie, Warren and TJ; Bet and Lloyd.
Woodbury was home to the seven of us on our dairy farm, every day started early during the milking season, especially for Dad, with over 130 moos to attend to twice daily! It was an amazing life which as kids we didn't appreciate as much as we should or could have.
Mum was the greatest cook and there was always somehow fresh baking for anyone that turned up, planned or otherwise.
Dad was a survivor - a veteran too: WWII 447461.
Forever missed, always loved and cherished by us all.
May you both rest in peace
eternally, knowing we all
love you so much.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 25, 2020