ANDERSON, Jason Bryan:
On October 22, 2019, as the result of an accident; too young at 48 years. Dearly loved husband of Carolyn. Loved father and father-in-law of Nathaniel, Juanita, Jess and Allan, and David. Loved grandad of all his grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of all his brothers and sisters. Cherished son of the late Mervyn and Mary. A memorial service to celebrate Jason's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the South Canterbury Hospice would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 57 Matai Crescent, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019