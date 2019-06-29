POLAND,
Janice Margaret (Jan):
After a courageous battle on June 25, 2019, Jan passed away peacefully at South Canterbury Hospice, Timaru. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of John. Loved and adored mother of Garth, Sandra and Joanne and "mum-in-law" to Miranda and Marty. Cherished nanny of Jamal, Jackson; Joshua, Cameron, Lucia; Elise and Oliver. A service for Jan will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 285 Otipua Rd, West End, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from June 29 to July 1, 2019