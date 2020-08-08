Janice JONATHAN

Guest Book
  • "In Memory of a wonderful friend and great competitor during..."
  • "'With sympathy' Jennifer (Burgess) Tilby"
    - Jennifer Tilby
Service Information
Patersons Funeral Services
530 East Street
Ashburton, Canterbury
033088474
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Patersons Funeral Services
530 East Street
Ashburton, Canterbury
Interment
Following Services
Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery
Death Notice

JONATHAN, Janice Merle:
On August 6, 2020, passed away peacefully with her family at Ashburton, aged 70 years. Loved partner of Brian Brough. Loved sister of Max, John, Alison and the late Graeme. Treasured mum and mother-in-law of Lisa and Matt, Nikora and Alice, Phillip and Erin, and special Nana to Jacob Bainbridge; Alex, and Miriama. Messages to the Jonathan Family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service to celebrate Janice's life will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Monday, August 10, commencing at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 8, 2020
