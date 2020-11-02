IRION, Janice Patricia (Jan):
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jan on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Clive, sister of Bill and Steve (dec), mother of Fiona, Lynley, John, Doran and Kim. Cherished Grandmother, mother-in-law and friend to so many. Messages to the family of the late Janice Irion, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A service to celebrate the life of Jan will be held at Papanui Baptist Church, 144 Sawyers Arms Road, on Wednesday, November 4, at 1.30pm. Online donations can be made to Nurse Maude Hospice in memory of Jan at bit.ly/jpirion2910
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 2, 2020