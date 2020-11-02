Janice IRION

  • "Shocked and saddened at Jans passing , Far too early and..."
  • "Our thoughts are with you Clive and family, as you all..."
    - Lyn Maclean
  • "Deepest Sympathy Clive & Family on the passing of Jan. She..."
    - Colleen Bailey
  • "Dear Jan. We first met as colleagues at the Hospice but we..."
    - Sue McKinnon
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Papanui Baptist Church
144 Sawyers Arms Road
IRION, Janice Patricia (Jan):
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jan on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Clive, sister of Bill and Steve (dec), mother of Fiona, Lynley, John, Doran and Kim. Cherished Grandmother, mother-in-law and friend to so many. Messages to the family of the late Janice Irion, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A service to celebrate the life of Jan will be held at Papanui Baptist Church, 144 Sawyers Arms Road, on Wednesday, November 4, at 1.30pm. Online donations can be made to Nurse Maude Hospice in memory of Jan at bit.ly/jpirion2910
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 2, 2020
