TUTTY, Janet:
At home on June 24, 2019. Loved wife of the late Bill, dearly loved mum of Bill and Jodi, Heather and Allan, Phillip and Sue, Rachel and Kim, loved sister of Gwen and Don Johns, Heather Rouse, and the late Ewen McPhail, Ken McPhail, Mary Patterson, Sandy Whitticase, and Jock Whitticase, and a loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A celebration of Janet's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North St, Timaru, on Friday, June 28, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to S.C. Forrest and Bird Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Timaru Herald from June 26 to June 27, 2019