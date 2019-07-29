MOIR, Janet Mavis:
15 January 1932
- 26 July 2019.
Passed away peacefully at Strathallan Lifecare, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter (deceased). Much loved mum of Jim and Lynda Corti, Tony and Tania Moir, Craig Moir and Moewai Poi, Bruce and Julie Tinnelly. Beloved grandma of Renee, Matt, Missy, Tara, Ellen, Cameron, Brittney, Allanah, Ryan, Abbe, and Liam. Loved great grandma of Scarlett. A service for Janet will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North St, Timaru on Tuesday July 30th at 1.00pm.
Reunited with her
beloved Pete.
Messages to 151 Mountain View Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 29, 2019