Janet LOACH

Guest Book
  • "Sad to hear.Our sympathy to you and family Don. Ian, Marie..."
  • "So sorry to hear about Janet. We had some fun times working..."
    - Elaine Wright
Service Information
Mainland Funerals
40 Harper Street
Timaru, Canterbury
7942
(080)-094-842273
Death Notice

LOACH, Janet Wilhelmein:
Passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at Auckland Hospital on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Don, and a loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Laura, and Amy and Scott. A devoted Oma of Roland and Kanan. Cherished daughter of Judith and John (dec), a treasured sister and sister-in-law of Susan and David Brien, and aunt to her nieces and nephews. Messages to 1 Brunswick Street, Timaru 7910. A private cremation has been held.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.