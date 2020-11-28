LOACH, Janet Wilhelmein:
Passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at Auckland Hospital on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Don, and a loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Laura, and Amy and Scott. A devoted Oma of Roland and Kanan. Cherished daughter of Judith and John (dec), a treasured sister and sister-in-law of Susan and David Brien, and aunt to her nieces and nephews. Messages to 1 Brunswick Street, Timaru 7910. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 28, 2020