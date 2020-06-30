WILKIE,
James Wendron (Wendron):
Peacefully at Elloughton Gardens Rest Home, Timaru, on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Joan, much loved father and father-in-law of Bryan and Jenni, Russell and Debbie, Ashley and Jo, and Joanne. Loved and cherished granddad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At Wendron's request, a private cremation will be held with a memorial service to follow at a later date to be confirmed. Messages to 375 Wai-iti Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 30, 2020