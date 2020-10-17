TIFFEN, James Albert (Jim):
Kathy, Nicola, Joanne, Sarah, Fiona and Annabelle and families sincerely thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy to us at the sad loss of a dearly loved husband, father, father-in-law and grandad. The kind messages and lovely cards were much appreciated. Special thanks to Doctors, Nurses, and staff of Ward 5, 3, and ATR of Timaru Hospital and Strathallan Lifecare. Also to the Access group for their excellent help over the last three and half years. Also Dr Sarah Creegan and Waimate Medical Centre. Many thanks to David Owen organist Heather Cameron, Aoraki Funeral Services and those who travelled from near and far to help us celebrate Jim's life. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement as some addresses are unknown.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 17, 2020