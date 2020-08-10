TIFFEN, James Albert (Jim):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Strathallan Life Care, Timaru; aged 90 years. Loved husband of Kathleen (Kathy - nee Lyon). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of James Andrew (dec), Nicola Tiffen and Bruce Garrett, Joanne (Jo) and Simon Pattie, Sarah Tiffen and Glenn Jackson, Fiona and Hamish Winter, and Annabelle Tiffen and Paul Johnston. Dearly loved grandad of Isabella; Angus and Margo; Summer; Max and Addison; Pascal, Georgie and Riley. A service celebrating Jim's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John Street, Waimate, on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 12.30pm, followed by the interment at the Waimate Public Cemetery. Messages to The Tiffen Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020