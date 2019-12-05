MORGAN,
James Matthew (Jim):
27.7.1932 - 2.12.2019
Passed away peacefully at Wallingford Rest Home, in his 88th year. Much loved husband of the late Myra, loved father of Jo-anne, Gary, and the late Simon, loved granddad of Sarah, and Craig and a loved brother of Vera, John and the late Rona and Jennifer. Much loved husband of the late Helen, treasured and much loved stepfather of Caroline, Ian, and Joanne, Granddad Jim to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Raewyn and the wonderful staff at Wallingford Rest Home, for their love and care of Jim for nine years. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Betts Chapel, 33 North St, Timaru, on Saturday, December 7, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. Messages to the Morgan family c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019