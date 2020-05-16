McAULEY,
James Albert (Jim):
Passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Timaru Hospital, aged 85 years old. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley (nee Phillips). Loved father and father-in-law of Gary and Rebekah, Bruce and Grace, Neil and Maria, Sheryll and Bryan, and friend of Mark and Bernadette, and Sue. Loved Grandad to Ricky and Phillipa, David and Rose, Kyle, Casey and Dave, Danielle, Hayley and Rohan, Briley-Rose, Ruby-Anne, Brenen, Sydney. Loved Great-Grandad to Ayla, Victoria, Honor, Eve, Albie, Miller. Brother of Mary and the late Ron, Brian and Rosemary, the late Ian and Val, Michael and Aileen, Annette and Brian, Monica and Les. Brother-in-law of the late Valmai, the late Cedric and Marie, Myra and late Ian, Dawn and the late James, Rosalind and Les and the late Barry, the late Russell and Wendy, Graham and Stephanie. A private service for Jim will be held on Monday, May 18. Message to 31c Elizabeth Street, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 16, 2020