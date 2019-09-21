LINDSAY,
James Russell (Russell):
Diane, Matthew, Jared and families wish to thank all those who supported us with the many cards, flowers, food and visits following the sad loss of Russell. To all who attended the service and travelled long distances, we thank you. A special thank you to all at Glenwood Home for the care and compassion given to Russell and to us as a family. To Russell's carers, Hospice, St John, Timaru Hospital, Timaru Medical Centre, thank you for your care over time. Peter Shaw of Mainland Funerals, Celebrant Mark Pavelka, thank you for your help and support. To all those who supported St John thank you. Please accept this as our personal thank you.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 21, 2019