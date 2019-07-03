GIBSON,
James Alexander (Jimmy):
4.3.1967 - 26.6.2019
Today - informal Memorial at 2.00pm, at 34 Maude Street, Temuka, starting with reminiscing and I will encourage everyone to say something personal, funny, unique. Followed by BBQ (Jimmy's not cooking) with an optional B.Y.O, finishing when we finish. We are asking for donations for his children and memorial cost, please feel free to bring a plate or a seat.
Daddy bear, I loved you from the moment I was born until the moment it all ends. I'm just sorry about the time we didn't talk. I still love you and will never give you up.
- Suzie (daughter)
Dad was an amazing and most caring person, he was one of a kind and he loved his kids to bits. - Coby (son)
Dad was an amazing and awesome human, he always knew how to take a joke and give a joke, and loved us all.
- Phoebe (daughter)
To my soulmate, I will forever love you and have you close to my heart, our future was cut short, I'll see you on the other side. - Kim (fiancée) and his loving extended family
To a loyal and devoted friend, we will see you on the other side. - The O'Neill family
Published in Timaru Herald on July 3, 2019