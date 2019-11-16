DOYLE,
James Grierson (Jim):
Peacefully at South Canterbury Hospice, after a courageous battle, on Thursday, November 14, 2019; aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean. Beloved father and father-in-law of Debbie and Bill Destounis (Gisborne), Stephen and Ali (Mt Manganui), Neil and Maria (Spain), Brendon and Pam (Gisborne), and Jo and Gavin (Timaru). Adored grandfather of Kristina, Stefan; Alicia, Jimmy; Domonique, Alexandra, Tua, Ema; Connor, Lucas and Hayden, and great-grandfather to Kosta. According to Jim's wishes a private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at Alpine Energy Timaru Brass Bandrooms, 10 North Street, Timaru, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to The Doyle Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 16, 2019