CAMPBELL, James William:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Aged 60 years. Loved son of the late William and June. Dear friend of Deborah. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Fiona and Greg Webb (Brisbane), Chris, and the late Ian. Treasured uncle of Emma, Simon; Ben Damian, Katie (Australia). Cherished friend to many. In lieu of flowers donations to the Temuka Pipe Band would be appreciated and may be left at the service. The Service celebrating James' life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 1.00pm. Messages to: 21 Horton Street, Pleasant Point 7903.
Published in Timaru Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020