BROADHEAD,
James Arthur (Jim):
Passed peacefully at Highfield Lifecare on Sunday, August 11, 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved son of the late Winifred and Roy Broadhead (UK), cousins and friends in Yorkshire and France. A special friend to Paul Robinson, Neil and Sue Dickson and colleague to many.
A Traveller, Adventurer, and Yorkshireman to the end.
"Going home"
A Memorial Service for Jim will be held at "Sopheze on the Bay", Friday, August 23 at 10.00am. Messages to 69 Beverley Road, Timaru 7910 or [email protected]
