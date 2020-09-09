BRAY, James Francis (Jim):
Of Oamaru, on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Otago Hospice Dunedin, surrounded by family. Aged 68 years. Dearly loved partner of Margaret. Loved second dad of James and Tash, Amiee and Toni. Wonderful Grandad to Lucas, Emmett, Oliver, and little princess Mariah. Special thanks to the Otago Hospice for the wonderful care of Jim, a special thank you to Dr Chris Hopkins, Chelsea, and Bridget. In lieu of a floral tribute a donation made to the Otago Hospice, PO Box 8002, Dunedin 9041, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service for Jim will be held at St Patrick's Basilica, Reed Street, Oamaru, on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 10.30am. Messages to 58 Stuart Street, Oamaru 9400.
