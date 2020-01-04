ZWARTS, Jacoba (Coby):
Passed away peacefully at Timaru Hospital on December 24, 2019, with family at her side. Beloved wife of the late Wim, wonderful mother and mother-in-law of George (dec) and Donette, Kathy and Jeff, Lisa and Shaun. Devoted grandmother of Lisette, Oliver, Phoebe, Todd and Gina. Great-grandmother of Mia. At Coby's request a private cremation has been held. Thank you to staff of ward 3, St John's and the Presbyterian Support Services for the care given to Coby.
Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 4, 2020