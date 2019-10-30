Isobel MCINTOSH

  • "Condolences to Linda & John, Frieda and Rand and all of the..."
    - Abby-Lee Reeves
  • "Freda, Emma, KJ & Jamie, I'm so sorry to read of Izzys..."
    - Emma Bubbert
  • "Deepest condolences to the family, Issy was a wonderful..."
    - Gaynor Higginsonn
  • "My thoughts and condolences are with immediate and extended..."
    - Gemma Woodward
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

McINTOSH,
Isobel Young (Izzy):
On October 27, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dick, loved mother, mother-in-law and friend of Linda and John Sinclair, Freda McIntosh and Rand Burke, beloved grandmother of Anna and Will, Lee and Pete, Kate and Ben; Emma and Tom, Kierin and Chantel, Jamie and Kiriana, and special great-grandmother of her nine great-grandchildren. Special thanks to all those who have provided care, support and friendship to Isobel and her family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Isobel McIntosh, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Isobel's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
