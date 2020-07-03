HABRAKEN, Isobel Faye:
On July 2, 2020 at Hospice South Canterbury. Dearly loved wife and friend of Tony, and loved mother of Mark and mother-in-law of Angela. Granny to adored grand-daughters Renee, and Emma. Daughter of the late Cis and Leo Brophy, and sister of Paddy (GC), sister-in-law of Iam Clapham. Loved Aunty Bell of Julie Funnell (GC), Dan Rapley (USA), Ed Rapley (ChCh), and Tom Rapley (Brisbane), and their families. A celebration of Isobel's life will be held at St Thomas' Church, Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, July 7 at 12.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 12 Middle Valley Road, RD 17, Fairlie 7987.
Published in Timaru Herald from July 3 to July 4, 2020