EVERETT, Isla Jane:
Passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Paul Stevens; Trevor and Alma; Murray and Shelley; and Gary and Suzanne. Loved Nana and great-Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Any messages for Isla's family may be posted to the Everett Family, C/- P.O. Box 23, Winchester 7958. Due to COVID-19 and Government regulations a private family service has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 28, 2020