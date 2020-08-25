KELL, Isabella Agnes (Ella)
(nee Gordon):
Passed away peacefully at Holmdene Rest Home, Balclutha, on August 23, 2020; aged 83 years. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jean Gee and Graham (dec), Helen Mitchell and Jim (dec). Loved and will always be missed by all her nieces and nephews. A service for Ella will be held on Thursday, August 27, at 11.00am in the Balclutha Presbyterian Church, 72 Clyde Street, Balclutha, then leaving for the Balclutha Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Balclutha St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at Ella's service. Messages c/- 69 Earls Road, St Clair, Dunedin 9012, or email [email protected]
