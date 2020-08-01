MOORE, Isaac:
Eleanor and the extended family sincerely thank everyone for their kindness and support following the sudden loss of a husband, father, father-in-law, granda and great-granda. Thank you for all the flowers, phone calls and messages. Thank you to all who attended the service. Special thanks to Craig Wilson and Pat Falloon for taking the service. Thanks to Verdi Cafe for the wonderful food. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to you all from our family.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 1, 2020