  • "Giving you big hugs Eleanor and thinking of all at the said..."
    - Janet kelland
  • "So sorry to hear of Isaacs passing. Our condolences and..."
    - Trevor & Dawn Milliken
  • "Our thoughts are with you all at this sad time. may all the..."
    - Isobel & Vern Affleck
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Alison Gourley
  • "Sorry to read of the passing of Isaac Maurice & Rowena...."
    - Ron Cullen
Geraldine Funeral Services
186 Talbot Street
Geraldine, Canterbury
MOORE, Isaac:
Passed away suddenly on Monday, July 6, 2020. Aged 90. Dearly loved husband of Eleanor. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ian; Anne and Peter Valentine; Hugh; Maurice and Rowena; and Robert. Loved 'Granda' to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages for Isaac's family may be posted to the Moore Family, C/- 186 Talbot St, Geraldine. Donations to St John Ambulance, Geraldine, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. The Service to Celebrate Isaac's life will be held in the Geraldine Funeral Services Chapel, 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine, on Friday, July 10, at 11.00am.

Published in Timaru Herald on July 9, 2020
