OMELVENA,
Irene Valma (Val):
Peacefully at Radius Elloughton Gardens, Timaru, on Thursday, April 2, 2020; aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Lawrie for 60 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Trevor (Akld), and Lynette and Peter Small (Timaru). Proud and loving Nana of Sam and his partner Emma. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Audrey and Colin Skinner. Special sister-in-law of Dot Hart and Donald Omelvena, and special aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Radius Elloughton Garden staff for their care and kindness during Val's final weeks. A memorial service to celebrate Val's life will be held at a later day. Messages to the family, c/- Lynette Small, 581 Bristol Road, RD 2, Timaru 7972.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 4, 2020