COULTER,
Irene Claire (nee Hopkins):
On October 31, 2019, after a courageous battle, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch, surrounded by her loving family, aged 66 years. Irene is the love of the life of Paul. Deeply loved mother to Melanie, and Christopher. Adored Grandma to Jade, and Caleb. Loving daughter of the late Peggy and the late Wilbur Hopkins. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Mary and Wayne Hastie, Ian and Anne, Barry, Lincoln and the late Bella, Gaynor and the late Ron. Irene is loved and will be missed by Jenny and Wayne Vollmer, Sandra Coulter, and Pierre Coulter. Irene is a loved Aunty and who will be missed by all her nieces and nephews. Messages C/- Coulter Family, 12 High Street, Rangiora 7400. At Irene's request all those attending the funeral please wear COLOURFUL ATTIRE as this is a celebration of Irene's life which will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Christchurch, on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 1.30pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 5, 2019