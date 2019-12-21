TODD, Ian Charles:

Isla and family wish to acknowledge and thank the many people who offered love, support and sympathy since the time of Ian's passing on November 14, 2019. Your many acts of kindness and sympathy continue to be a great comfort to us in our time of sorrow. We appreciate the cards, flowers and phone calls we have received, and the wonderful tributes friends and family have made to Ian. We thank the many people who helped us celebrate Ian's life at the service held at Aoraki Funeral Home in Timaru. Special thanks to all who travelled to be with us at this sad time. Thank you to Greg and Julie Sutherland of Aoraki Funeral Services for their respect and commitment to Ian and the family. Thanks also to the officiating chaplain Alan Cummins for his compassion and understanding. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



