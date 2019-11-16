TODD, Ian Charles:
Peacefully at The Croft Rest Home surrounded by family on November 14, 2019; aged 88 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Isla. Much loved, respected and treasured father and father-in-law of Geoff and Sharan, Judy and Alistair, Heather and Mike, Elizabeth, Susan and Sean, and the late Margaret. Loved and cherished grandad of Kristie and Ryan, Tania and Luke, Kathryn and Brendon, Carolyn and Matt, Robyn, and Paul (dec), Katie and Richard, Amy and John, Andy and Sam, Emily, and Olivia. Much loved great-grandad of Jack, Max, Indy, Izac, Ella, Ava, Matilda, Henry and Summer. Loved uncle to all his nephews and nieces. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Croft Rest Home will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to Todd family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 16, 2019