SHORE, Ian Crawford:
Born Balclutha, June 25, 1943, peacefully passed away at Talbot Park on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Cherished husband of Judith, much loved dad of Trina and Mike, Anthony and Victoria and the late Gwenda. Dearly loved Poppy of Tayla, Zoe, Oliver, Delilah and Addisyn. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Alaister and Elaine, and the late Robin. A service will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, on Friday, October 30, at 1.00pm. Messages to 51 Usk Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 28, 2020