MELTON, Ian (Bluey):
Of Waimate. Passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020; aged 85 years. Loved friend of Margaret, loving Dad to Adrienne and Lloyd. Pop to Isla and Curtis and father-in-law to Philippa. Loved by many relations and friends near and far. Allis Chalmers devotee.
His sense of humour and quick wit will be sorely missed.
Heartfelt thanks to Timaru Hospital and Hospice SC and Aoraki Funeral Services under these extreme circumstances. Due to Covid 19, Level 4, a public funeral service was not permitted. Ian was laid to rest in the Waimate Cemetery. Messages to 15b Baker Street, Caversham, Dunedin 9012.
'OK, I'll leave you to it'
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 28, 2020