Ian MCLACHLAN

Guest Book
  • "To Kay and family. Thinking of you all in this tragic time...."
    - Katy db brewery Wolk
  • - Richard Davidson
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 11, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

McLACHLAN, Ian James:
Peacefully at Hospice South Canterbury, on September 8, 2020, aged 74. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Kay, loved and respected dad of Grant and Michelle, Sarah and Kendall, Craig and Maria, and the late Andy. Adored granddad of Beau, and Henry; Connor, and Liam; Eva, and Jeremy. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Friday, September 11, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the McLachlan Family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.