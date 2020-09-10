McLACHLAN, Ian James:
Peacefully at Hospice South Canterbury, on September 8, 2020, aged 74. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Kay, loved and respected dad of Grant and Michelle, Sarah and Kendall, Craig and Maria, and the late Andy. Adored granddad of Beau, and Henry; Connor, and Liam; Eva, and Jeremy. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Friday, September 11, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the McLachlan Family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 10, 2020