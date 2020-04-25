GUTHRIE, Ian Douglas:
Loved second son of Myrtle and Reginald Guthrie of Claremont and Gleniti. Ian passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020, in the company of family in Timaru. He joined the New Zealand Air Force and was sent for radio and electronics training at Australian Air Force Base, Laverton, Victoria. As a star apprentice there he became the first New Zealander to lead their graduation parade. He served with the New Zealand Air Force throughout this country and later held a position at Auckland University. Ian has battled ill health bravely over recent years and will be sadly missed by his cherished sister and brother, Valerie and Neville, all his nieces, nephews and wider family. A memorial service will be notified later. Messages to Box 4065, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 25, 2020