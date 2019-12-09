GOULD, Ian David:
66 years young. Ian said goodbye with dignity and pride at home with his family. His journey with cancer is now over. Devoted husband, soulmate and best friend of Margerie. Adored dad and best mate of Ashley, Steve, and Matt. Stepfather to Hayden and Jess, and the late Nikolaas. "Opa" to precious Lucas, and Maiah. Special friend to Gay Gould. Loved son of the late Betty and Richard Gould. Brother of Owen, Richard, and Liz and uncle to their families. Treasured son-in-law to Sonja and the late Han Remmerswaal, and loved by their family. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at St Alban's Anglican Church, 20 Harris Street, Pleasant Point, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers donations to Daffodil House Christchurch would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 106 Te Ngawai Road, Pleasant Point 7903.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 9, 2019