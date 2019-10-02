BROWN,
Hyacinth Mae (Hyacie):
Passed away peacefully at Glenwood Home on Friday, September 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack, and a dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony, Pauline and John, Gerard, Michael, Julie and Mark, and Louise. A devoted Nana to her grand and great-grandchildren, and special friend to Barbara. Hyacie's family wish to thank the dedicated staff of Talbot Park and Glenwood Home for their wonderful care. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru 7942. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Hyacie's life will be held in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 19 Hislop Street, Geraldine, on Friday, October 4 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 2, 2019