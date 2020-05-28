BAILEY, Howard Oscar:
Surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Sharyn, much loved and devoted father and father-in law of Rachael, Suzie and Dave, and Sonja and Gary. Very much loved grandad of Olivia, James and Emily. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Beverley and Alan, and Adrienne and Neill. Loved uncle of his nephews and nieces. Special thank you to Dr Susie Marsh, Prof. Chris Atkinson, staff of Christchurch Public and Burwood Hospitals, and Anthony Wilding Retirement Village for their support and care of Howard in his courageous battle. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Howard Bailey, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to Covid-19 requirements a private service will be held, with a memorial service to follow at a later date.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 28, 2020