JOYCE, Hilda Elizabeth:
Peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at McKenzie HealthCare, Geraldine. Loved wife of Bill. Loved mother of Maree, Lynley, Paula, and Ricky. Loved mother-in-law of Barry, and Vicky. Much loved granny of Sasha, Kit, Piper, Jayden, Strawberry, Bryn, Meg, Emma, and Rosie. A service for Hilda will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, Talbot Street, Geraldine, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by the interment at the Geraldine Cemetery.
