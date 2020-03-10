INGLE,
Hilda Gladys (nee Seaton):
Of Geraldine, peacefully passed away at Iona Home, Oamaru, on Friday, March 6, 2020, aged 93. Dearly loved wife of Jim Anderson (deceased) and Ron Ingle (deceased). Sister of the late Rona Runyard, Dave Seaton, and Ewan Boutcher. Sister of Wayne Boutcher (Dunedin). The best and most loved Mum and Mum-in-Law ever of Norma Mackay (Oamaru), Clare and Rick Aston (Marton), Keith and Rose Anderson (Sydney). Very special and adored Grandma of Erin, Bryce, Vance, Justine, Kim, Brendon, Lisa, and Trista. Great-Gran of Bailey, Hudson, Vienna, Connor, George, Ellie, Joseph, Samuel, Piper and Nate. Loved Cousin and Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Hilda's funeral will be held at the St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 10 Cox Street, Geraldine, on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 1.30pm. Messages c/- Norma Mackay, 41N Reed St, Oamaru 9400.
