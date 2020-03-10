Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda BURLING. View Sign Service Information Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033599018 Death Notice



On March 7, 2020, peacefully after a short illness, aged 95 years. Loved daughter of the late George and Rebecca Burling, and sister of Mary Hoy, Ernest, and Rob (all deceased), dearly loved sister-in-law and friend of Lois Burling. Loved aunt of Cheryl and Alan Townley, Peter Burling and Christine, Deborah and Ron Reedy, and Kaye and Tim, great-aunt of Tom, Susan and David, Katherine and Byrge, Margaret and Andrew, and Jack; Nick and Maddie, and Lachlan, Sam; Alexia and Nick, Te Uira, and Christina. Dearly loved and respected friend to Robert and Aley Ling and family and Nicky Lee and family. Hilda lived a full and vibrant life right to the end, and she will be sadly missed by her many friends. Sincere thanks to the staff of Christchurch Hospital and Nazareth House for their care of Hilda in her last days. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Hilda Burling, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to commemorate Hilda's life will be held at the ChristChurch Transitional Cathedral, 234 Hereford Street, Christchurch Central, on Thursday, March 12, at 1.00pm.







