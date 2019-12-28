STRACHAN,
Hilary (nee Fairbrother):
Peacefully in Timaru at South Canterbury Hospice, on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, after a long hard battle. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Grant and Marise, and Nicola and Mark. Cherished nana of Danielle and Mike Burr, Hayden and Cameron, and great-nana of Albie. Loved aunty of all her nephews and nieces. Treasured life long friend of Shirley.
'Loving you always
and forever'
A service celebrating the life of Hilary will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to Strachan family to PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 28, 2019