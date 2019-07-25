Hendrika BIJL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hendrika BIJL.
Death Notice

BIJL,
Hendrika Agatha (Rieke):
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Elloughton Gardens Rest Home, Timaru, on July 23, 2019, aged 91 years. Much loved wife of Henk. Adored and much loved mother of Ingrid and the late Rudy. Very much loved Oma of Hannah. A special thank you to our family friend Richard (Doc) Welsh for all his support and care. The family would like to express their gratitude to to the fabulous care by all Elloughton Gardens staff. Following family wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to: The Bijl Family, PO Box 4901, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
logo
Published in Timaru Herald from July 25 to July 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.