BIJL,
Hendrika Agatha (Rieke):
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Elloughton Gardens Rest Home, Timaru, on July 23, 2019, aged 91 years. Much loved wife of Henk. Adored and much loved mother of Ingrid and the late Rudy. Very much loved Oma of Hannah. A special thank you to our family friend Richard (Doc) Welsh for all his support and care. The family would like to express their gratitude to to the fabulous care by all Elloughton Gardens staff. Following family wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to: The Bijl Family, PO Box 4901, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald from July 25 to July 27, 2019