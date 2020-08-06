TREW, Helen Margaret:
Died peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020, at The Croft, Timaru, aged 95 years. Adored wife of the late Peter, loved sister of Norman (dec), Alice (dec), and Jim (Sydney). Treasured aunt of Robin Pope, Kerry Whyte, Cynthia Roberts, and Lin Roberts. Highly respected teacher at Craighead School. Friend and mentor of Kate Elsen, and Gerrie Ligtenberg. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Wai-iti Road, This Saturday, August 8, at 10.30am.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 6, 2020