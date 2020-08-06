Helen TREW

  • "Sorry to read of Helen's passing. I remember when Helen..."
    - Andrew
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
10:30 a.m.
St John's Anglican Church
Wai-iti Road
TREW, Helen Margaret:
Died peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020, at The Croft, Timaru, aged 95 years. Adored wife of the late Peter, loved sister of Norman (dec), Alice (dec), and Jim (Sydney). Treasured aunt of Robin Pope, Kerry Whyte, Cynthia Roberts, and Lin Roberts. Highly respected teacher at Craighead School. Friend and mentor of Kate Elsen, and Gerrie Ligtenberg. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Wai-iti Road, This Saturday, August 8, at 10.30am.

Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 6, 2020
